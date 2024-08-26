Haiti boosts security with acquisition of 20 new armored vehicles

In a significant move to enhance national security, Haiti’s National Police received a shipment of 20 new Toyota armored vehicles on Friday. These vehicles were procured by the government under Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s administration, with the order placed at the end of 2023.

According to a confidential source close to Garry Conille’s government, “Today’s delivery of armored vehicles is part of a strategic order made by Prime Minister Ariel Henry.” The source, who chose to remain anonymous, emphasized the critical role these vehicles will play in security operations aimed at restoring public order.

This acquisition forms part of a comprehensive strategy to bolster the operational capabilities of the Haitian National Police (PNH). Designed to offer enhanced protection, these armored vehicles are intended to support officers operating in areas dominated by armed gangs, thereby improving law enforcement efforts and securing sensitive regions.

Haiti has been grappling with a surge in gang-related violence for several years, particularly affecting the capital, Port-au-Prince, and its neighboring areas.