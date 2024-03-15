US lawmakers blocking critical funding for Haiti multinational mission

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) – U.S. lawmakers are refusing to release millions of dollars in funding that Washington views as critical to help tackle spiraling violence in Haiti, in another potential stumbling block for the international force.

Representatives Michael McCaul, Republican chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, and Senator Jim Risch, the top Republican on Senate Foreign Relations, have both put “holds” on $40 million requested by the U.S. State Department, warning the administration they need “a lot more details” before it gets more funding.

Congressional aides said the money being held could prevent deployment of the Kenyan police force to Haiti, unless another country stepped up to fill in the gap. The $40 million would cover costs essential to the mission.

The State Department is engaging with Congress on approval for the funds, a senior State Department official said.

“We think it’s critical for deployment,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Gang violence has spiraled in Haiti, fueling a humanitarian crisis, cutting off food supplies and forcing hundreds of thousands from their homes. Prime Minister Ariel Henry pledged on Monday to resign as soon as a transition council and temporary leader were chosen.