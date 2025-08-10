United States to call on UN Security Council to send security mission to Haiti

WASHINGTON (CMC) – The Trump administration in the United States will make a proposal to the United Nations Security Council to send a security mission to Haiti with the primary objective to combat the criminal organisations that now control 80 per cent of the county.

The planned proposal comes as Jimmy Chérizier, the leader of one of the most powerful coalition of criminal gangs known as “Viv Ansanm,”threatened to overthrow the interim Haitian government by force if the Transitional Presidential Council did not resign.

“Haiti has reached a turning point where it can no longer hold on. The country has reached a point where total anarchy reigns,” declared Chérizier, whose coalition is materially responsible for most of the murders, rapes, torture, and kidnappings in Haiti. He made the statement in a video in which he called on “Haitian people, join us in the battle. Freedom or death.”

However, the proposal by the United States requires that China and Russia refrain from exercising their veto power in the Security Council in order to obtain ratification of a resolution

The United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) recently indicated in an official report that 1,520 people were killed and 609 others injured in the last three months of 2025.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio said he is aware of the situation in Haiti and the geopolitical implications of its institutional crisis.

He added that the United States is experiencing a constant flow of illegal migrants and has become a hub for illicit acts related to drug trafficking , the illegal arms trade and smuggling.

He said the Trump administration has analysed various variables to find a solution to the political crisis that has placed Haiti in the hands of criminal organisations.

Rubio concluded that the UN is the only solution to the socialand political situation in Haiti, which is deteriorating daily.