ULCC MUST INVESTIGATE MONEY PAID TO PLACE FILS AIME AS PM – INTERDICTION NOTICE AGAINST CONILLE

NOV 10, 2024
MICHAEL COLLINS
There was a careful negotiation to replace Garry Conille as Prime Minister in view of the fact that;
- He didn’t meet the Constitutional Residence Requirement,
- He didn’t have the required discharge, from his other unconstitutional terms as PM in 2012-23.
- He has never explained his, and his brother’s effort to steal money from a PNH arms purchase, when he was PM in 2012-13.
- He never explained why he accepted $330,000 to step down after only a few months, as PM, in 2012-23.
- Conille became PM in 2024 under false pretenses by having people, with American voices, call members of the TPC to insist they (State, CIA, DIA) wanted Conille as PM.
- Conille, and his team, have stolen a fortune from Haiti’s treasury, and,
- Conille added to the public disorder, and insecurity by firing the competent DGPNH Frantz Elbe, and replaced him with Rameau Normil, a guy President Moise fired for incompetence. Rameau Normil is still incompetent.
Those involved were being careful to select a new PM who was non-political and competent. The focus had settled on a Haitian who is an engineer, heading a successful company, with good contacts/relations with many in the political field, while not having any specific political past, or alliances.
As the moment of decision neared, Garry Conille became vague and started a dance. Behind the scenes a great deal of cash was dumped into the laps of the 7 member TPC. Their strange- overnight decision – was a double-cross of the people they were talking to, and the off-the-wall selection of Preval activist Alix Didier Fils Aime.
So, we now have a Lavalas President and a Lavalas Prime Minister. I know, I know Fils Aime was with Preval but what was Preval at the outset? Aristide’s puppet.
Once again, we cannot understand the American attitude.
HAITI DESERVES BETTER – BUT, WE ARE NOT OPTIMISTIC