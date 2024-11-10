ULCC MUST INVESTIGATE MONEY PAID TO PLACE FILS AIME AS PM – INTERDICTION NOTICE AGAINST CONILLE

NOV 10, 2024

MICHAEL COLLINS

There was a careful negotiation to replace Garry Conille as Prime Minister in view of the fact that;

He didn’t meet the Constitutional Residence Requirement, He didn’t have the required discharge, from his other unconstitutional terms as PM in 2012-23. He has never explained his, and his brother’s effort to steal money from a PNH arms purchase, when he was PM in 2012-13. He never explained why he accepted $330,000 to step down after only a few months, as PM, in 2012-23. Conille became PM in 2024 under false pretenses by having people, with American voices, call members of the TPC to insist they (State, CIA, DIA) wanted Conille as PM. Conille, and his team, have stolen a fortune from Haiti’s treasury, and, Conille added to the public disorder, and insecurity by firing the competent DGPNH Frantz Elbe, and replaced him with Rameau Normil, a guy President Moise fired for incompetence. Rameau Normil is still incompetent.

Those involved were being careful to select a new PM who was non-political and competent. The focus had settled on a Haitian who is an engineer, heading a successful company, with good contacts/relations with many in the political field, while not having any specific political past, or alliances.

As the moment of decision neared, Garry Conille became vague and started a dance. Behind the scenes a great deal of cash was dumped into the laps of the 7 member TPC. Their strange- overnight decision – was a double-cross of the people they were talking to, and the off-the-wall selection of Preval activist Alix Didier Fils Aime.

So, we now have a Lavalas President and a Lavalas Prime Minister. I know, I know Fils Aime was with Preval but what was Preval at the outset? Aristide’s puppet.

Once again, we cannot understand the American attitude.

HAITI DESERVES BETTER – BUT, WE ARE NOT OPTIMISTIC