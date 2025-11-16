U.S. Coast Guard Warns Haiti Over Critical Port Security Failures

On November 15, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) issued a formal notice to the Haitian government, reporting major deficiencies in the country’s port security system. According to the assessment, Haiti is not meeting key requirements of the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code, including proper ship monitoring, controlled access to port areas, and effective prevention of weapons or explosive smuggling.

The U.S. has given Haiti a 90-day deadline to correct these weaknesses. If no substantial progress is made, Haitian-flagged vessels could be denied entry to American ports, a decision that would significantly impact the nation’s trade and supply chain.

This warning highlights a broader concern: port insecurity adds another layer to Haiti’s national crisis, exposing the country to criminal trafficking and further economic instability.