Three killed, Seven wounded in shooting at reopening of Haiti’s largest hospital

Dec. 25 (UPI) — Armed men opened fire a briefing to announce the reopening of Haiti’s largest public hospital, killing two journalists and a police officer.

The briefing at Port-au-Prince’s State University of Haiti Hospital, also known as the General Hospital to locals, was interrupted by gunfire Tuesday morning, leaving three dead and at least seven others wounded.

Johnson “Izo” André of the Viv Ansanm gang coalition claimed responsibility for the attack in a video posted to social media.

The hospital had previously been taken over by gangs before being reclaimed by the Haitian government in July.

Leslie Voltaire, president of Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council, said in a video statement that the incident was “unacceptable.”

“This act will not remain without consequences,” Voltaire said.

The slain journalists were identified as Jimmy Jean of outlet Moun Afe Bon, and Marckendy Natoux of the Voice of America in Haiti.

The Primature, the office of Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, said in a statement that officials remain determined to reopen the hospital.

“The imminent and safe reopening of the State University of Haiti Hospital will be tangible proof of the government’s determination to defend the interests of the population and to relentlessly combat the forces of chaos,” the statement said. “Justice will be served and hope will triumph.”