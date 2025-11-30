The United States sets the February 7, 2026 deadline: towards a consensus government led by Alix Fils Aimé

RadioScoopFM

For over a week, a series of discreet but decisive meetings have been taking place in Port-au-Prince between the U.S. chargé d’affaires in Haiti, Henry Wooster, and several influential political leaders. According to firsthand information confirmed by several sources who participated in the discussions, Washington has clearly stated its position: February 7, 2026, must mark the end of the mandate of the Transitional Presidential Council (CPT).

All the leaders met confirmed their commitment to this deadline, considered a point of no return to prevent further institutional breakdown. This political consensus, supported by the United States, aims to preserve stability and accelerate the establishment of the electoral process, with a view to a return to constitutional order.

But that’s not all. The United States has also expressed its desire to keep the head of government in office, in order to avoid a power vacuum and ensure the continuity of ongoing reforms. This position, considered pragmatic by political actors, paves the way for a new power structure.

According to representatives of political parties who requested anonymity, an interim president is expected to be appointed by the parties to assist Alix Fils Aimé, as part of the formation of a consensus government led by the latter. This hybrid formula, combining technocratic leadership and political legitimacy, is seen as a transitional solution acceptable to international partners.

This scoop, confirmed by several leaders contacted by telephone, reveals intense diplomatic activity, in which the United States is playing a catalytic role in resolving the crisis. Henry Wooster, a seasoned diplomat, seems determined to impose a clear timetable and avoid the procrastination that has paralyzed previous transition processes.

February 7, 2026, thus becomes a pivotal date, not only for the CPT (Committee for the Transitional Presidency), but for the entire Haitian political system. Pressure is mounting, negotiations are intensifying, and all eyes are on the political parties to designate the person who will assume the interim presidency.

In a country where every election is a moment of truth, this scenario, supported by Washington, could well reshape the balance of power and open a new chapter in Haitian political history.

