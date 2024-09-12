Haitian families in Ohio under attack as racist claims spread

The morning after former President Donald Trump repeated racist claims about Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, some Haitian families are keeping their children home from school for their safety, according to an area activist. Those who allowed their children did so, but with heavy hearts.

“She [my niece] was scared, but I told her to go, that God would protect,” said one Haitian resident, who asked that she not be identified publicly for fear of reprisal.

“We’re all victims this morning,” said the woman, who moved to Springfield six years ago. “They’re attacking us in every way.”

Aside from the anxiety caused by Tuesday night’s debate, the woman also said her cars have been vandalized twice in the middle of the night. She woke up one morning to broken windows and another to acid thrown on the vehicle. She’s added cameras to her driveway and tried to report the incidents to the police to no avail.

“I’m going to have to move because this area is no longer good for me,” she said. “I can’t even leave my house to go to Walmart. I’m anxious and scared.”

The families’ accounts, shared with The Haitian Times under conditions of confidentiality, are the latest tales of intimidation, bullying and assaults against Haitians as anti-Haitian sentiment has gone viral.

Springfield police referred calls about reports of crimes against immigrants to an employee who has yet to return a message from The Haitian Times as of Wednesday afternoon.

“People are very afraid for their lives,” Pierrelus said. “Many families are starting to leave Springfield last night and some kids aren’t even going to school because of fear of being attacked.”

In interviews over the past week and through a Zoom call of concerned Haitians rapidly organized by Haiti’s Minister of Haitians Living Abroad on Tuesday, local Haitians continue to share instances of bullying, intimidation that the city is not addressing.

“The reality is that these are people’s lives,” said J. Sylus, a Columbus-based Haitian woman who asked that her name not be used out of fear for her own safety.

“I understand the focus on the political, but what’s important is the safety and security of our brethren, our people, who have left their country,” Sylus said.

Over the past few months, nearly 20,000 Haitians have settled in Springfield over the past four years. Industries that have struggled with labor shortages have welcomed the Haitian workforce, according to published reports. However, the rapid shift has caused much strain on local agencies and facilities, including hospitals and schools.

The arrival of new immigrants in Ohio has also become an election issue, often driven by false claims vilifying the newcomers. In August, a white supremacists held an anti-Haitian demonstration during a music festival. City officials removed a white supremacist group’s leader from a meeting after he delivered “a word of warning” against allowing Haitian immigrants to settle in the community. The following week, vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance tweeted a debunked racist theory about Haitians in the stat that The Haitian Times is choosing not to repeat. In between, Haitians have seen a rise in threats against them on digital platforms such as Facebook community groups and in real life.

Some established residents have complained about quality of life issues as well. In particular, they have accused Haitians of being reckless drivers after a child – Aiden Clark, 11 – was killed when his school bus and a car driven by a Haitian man collided last December.

Haitians and some established residents, including the child’s parents, have said the death is being used as an excuse to perpetrate racist attacks. At a city commission meeting held earlier in the night of the debate, picketers held up signs saying “no more” alongside signs of Trump’s face, Aiden’s parents begged for people to stop using their son’s death for political gain.

“Using Aiden as a political tool is, to say the least, reprehensible for any political purpose,” Nathan Clark, the boy’s father, said. “They make it seem as though our wonderful Aiden appreciates your hate that we should follow their hate. Morally bankrupt politicians – Bernie Moreno, Chip Roy, J.D. Vance and Donald Trump – they have spoken my son’s name and used his death for political gain.

“They can vomit all the hate they want about illegal immigrants, the Border crisis and even untrue claims about fluffy pets being ravaged and eaten by community members,” Clark continued. “However they are not allowed nor have they ever been allowed to mention Aiden Clark from Springfield Ohio.

“Please stop the hate,” Clark said.

Sylus had attended that commission meeting, where many long-time residents spoke about their fear of new immigrants. As she walked out, she also saw a picket with some people holding the pro-Trump signs.

“This is a unique opportunity to create a meaningful change by addressing cultural divides and helping our community grow with actionable plans that will foster understanding, integration, and support,” Sylus said. “The Haitian community as a whole, not just here in Springfield or Lima or Columbus, [to] set the standard by the response that we give to the world.”

As of Wednesday morning, however, as Trump’s debate night comments further roiled the country, Haitian families were left feeling unprotected and having to take matters into their own hands.

Philomene Philostin, a Haitian business owner, is among them. That morning, she was on her way to see an attorney about attempts to evict her from the place of business she had operated. The multi-service store owner told The Haitian Times she was seeking counsel because she suspects the eviction attempt was due to rising anti-Haitian sentiment.

“They’re trying to push me out, but this is my home,” said Philostin, who lived in Florida previously. “I set up my home, my store to be here. I’m not going anywhere.”