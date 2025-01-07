THE ENEMY WITHIN – GARRY CONILE PLANS RETURN -LEAVES HIT TEAM BEHIND TO ASSASSINATE  GANG LEADERS – PERHAPS SOME OPPOSITION LEADERS TOO

January 7, 2025

Michael Collins

Prime Minister Fils Aime government is unaware of rumored contract generated by previous team under which American mercenaries are retained to assassinate gang leaders. The boundary between gang leaders, and political opposition can be blurred by saying certain politicians in partnership with gangs.

There were rumors about something called Studebaker Group, and some other rumors leading to a group once known as the Blackwater Group. This team had to change its name when the federal courts, in the United States, charged many of its team with the murders of many innocent, uninvolved Iraqi citizens on the streets of Baghdad.

https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/former-blackwater-employee-sentenced-life-imprisonment-murder-2007-shooting-nisur-square

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/four-former-blackwater-employees-found-guilty-charges-fatal-nisur-square-shooting-iraq

Garry Conille has left a time-bomb within our society as he plans a return to Haiti.

One of the first things Conille did, when he grabbed power, was to fire the competent DGPNH Frantz Elbe, replacing him with Rameau Normil, who had been fired as DGPNH, by President Jovenel Moise, for incompetence.

Rameau Normil has not changed since then. He is still psychologically flawed.

The mercenaries contracted are animals and will not differentiate between simple Haitians and Haitian gang members. White guys will shoot first and apologize later. They cannot legally possess weapons in Haiti. It is against the Constitution.

Prime Minister Fils Aime must search Haitian governmental records to find the contract involved, and cancel it for the illegal deal it is. Let the Americans keep their deposit and bar them from any future entrance to Haitian territory.

The government of Haiti, and its PNH, have been dealing with an American firm, provided to President Jovenel Moise in 2019 by the State Department, after Godson Orelus DGPNH was jailed for illegal arms/ammunition trafficking .

This team is fully capable of meeting all PNH requirements with regards to ammunition, weapons, equipment or training courses, in Haiti, or at their extensive American facility.

This is not time “to change horses in mid-stream.”

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nisour_Square_massacre