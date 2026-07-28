Temporary Protected Status for more than 300,000 Haitians set to expire

ICE is planning to ramp up operations targeting Haitians, a source said.

Temporary Protected Status for more than 300,000 Haitians living in the U.S. is set to expire Monday under the latest court-ordered deadline, along with protections for thousands of Syrians.

It represents the largest expiration of TSP status-holders since the Trump administration began its immigration crackdown.

The expiration follows a Supreme Court ruling last month that cleared the way for the administration to end TPS for Haiti and Syria, while leaving in place temporary lower court orders that delayed the terminations until July 27.

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement is planning to ramp up operations targeting Haitian TPS holders, a source familiar with the situation said Monday.

Those plans could change, the source stressed, and could be adjusted based on further court rulings.

Large Haitian communities like those in Florida — and in Springfield, Ohio, where Trump and then-VP candidate JD Vance spread false claims about Haitians terrorizing residents during the 2024 presidential campaign — could see the most immediate effect of large scale enforcement by ICE.

Additional TPS-related deadlines may be scheduled later this week for other countries covered by court-ordered extensions.

A man carries a candle during a rally in support of the extension of Temporary Protected Status for Haitian immigrants before it expires, Jan. 28, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.Lynne Sladky/AP

TPS status, established by 1952’s Immigration and Nationality Act, provides migrants with U.S. work authorization and protection from deportation if their country of origin is deemed unsafe due to armed conflict, natural disaster, or “extraordinary and temporary conditions.”

TPS holders who are not eligible for ongoing protections or don’t have another form of legal immigration status could be susceptible to deportation.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said Monday that “it’s closing time” for TPS holders.

“Every day, DHS is conducting law enforcement activities across the country to keep Americans safe. DHS does not discuss ongoing or future operations,” the spokesperson said.

“What we would say now is it’s closing time, which means you don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here,” the spokesperson said.

Last week, James Percival, the general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security, said that those with an expiring TPS designation have “one last opportunity” to accept free ticket out of the country.

“For those with an expiring TPS designation, these final days provide one last opportunity to accept $2,600 and a free flight home,” Percival wrote on X. “We strongly suggest you take advantage of this generous offer.”