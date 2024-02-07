Supreme Tobacco Haiti Now Shipping Bohekio Maduro

Seven months after it debuted during the 2023 PCA Convention & Trade Show, Supreme Tobacco Haiti has started shipping its newest release.

The new Bohekio Maduro is covered in a habano maduro leaf that is grown in the Dominican Republic, while the internal blend contains only tobacco grown in Haiti. The new blend is a follow-up to the company’s Bohekio line, which was shown off during the 2021 PCA Convention, and is made with a Dominican sun-grown habano wrapper.

There are three different vitolas currently available in the regular production Bohekio Maduro line, all packaged in boxes of 20:

Bohekio Corona Gorda (6 x 60) — $13 (Box of 20, $210)

Bohekio Maduro Robusto (5 x 50) — $10 (Box of 20, $200)

Bohekio Toro Gordo (6 x 55) — $11 (Box of 20, $190)

Both Bohekio lines are named for the cacique—or Taíno ruler—of Xaragua, an area that includes present-day Haiti and in which Port-au-Prince is located. Like all of Supreme Tobacco’s cigars, the Bohekio Maduro line is being produced at its Supreme Tobacco S.A. factory located in Haiti.

In an email, Sammy Ceran, sales director at Supreme Tobacco Haiti, told halfwheel that boxes of all three Bohekio Maduro started shipping to retailers late last week.