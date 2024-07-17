SOME HAITIANS BLOCK RESUPPLY OF PNH THROUGH PAPERWORK DELAY & STUPIDITY EVEN AS PNH OFFICERS DIE

July 17, 2024

Micheal Collins

Haiti is faced with an accelerating existential threat to its national survival as gang violence spreads across our society like poured liquid mercury. 15 new gangs have emerged in last 30 days.

The PNH was effectively out of ammunition last September, 2023.

Gangs are shredding our PNH as they face criminal elements with unlimited ammunition, while the officers have none.

Pallets of ammunition, and weapons are sitting on dock, ready for air shipment to Haiti.

Unfortunately, bureaucratic paperwork has effectively derailed all efforts to service the desperate PNH requirements since last September. The most recent criminal stupidity sees documentation sitting in Affaires Etranger since June 13, 2024.

The convoluted process requires certification of certain American corporate documents. They must be notarized in New York, forwarded to Haiti where they are delivered to the Director General Foreign Affairs in Port au Prince. He is supposed to DHL them to Consul General in New York. She is supposed to certify and return to DG Foreign Affairs via DHL.

The March 1, 2024 cessation of air travel effectively screwed this up. However, the documents were finally delivered to Director General, Foreign Affairs office, on June 13 for transmission to NY via DHL.

As of July 17, 2024 the documents are still sitting in DG Foreign Affairs office in Haiti. Another month has been wasted as PNH officers die for no reason.

IT IS TIME FOR COMMON SENSE TO SURFACE.

RELEASE FUNDS REQUIRED TO SEE PALLETS OF AMMUNITION AND WEAPONS DELIVERED TO HAITI.

HAITI DESERVES BETTER.

SHE DESERVES MORE!!