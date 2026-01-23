Secretary Rubio’s Call with Haitian Prime Minister Fils-Aimé-Added COMMENTARY By Haitian-Truth

Office of the Spokesperson

January 23, 2026

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Haitian Prime Minister Alix Fils-Aimé to reaffirm U.S. support for Haiti’s stability and security. Secretary Rubio emphasized the importance of his continued tenure as Haiti’s Prime Minister to combat terrorist gangs and stabilize the island. The current violence caused by gangs can only be stopped with consistent, strong leadership, with the full support of the Haitian people. The Secretary added the Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) must be dissolved by February 7 without corrupt actors seeking to interfere in Haiti’s path to elected governance for their own gains. Haiti’s leader must choose Haiti’s stability. The United States will ensure there is a steep cost for corrupt politicians who support vicious gangs and wreak terrorism on Haiti.

COMMENT: HAITIAN-TRUTH

This is a classic example of American intervention in something about which they know little or nothing.

Prime Minister Fills-Aime has spent a lot of our government’s cash in lobbying Washington even as he, and his Minister of Finance, plunder the Haitian treasury for their own, their associate’s and Haitian gang benefit.

Even as Prime Minister Fils Aime, and his Finance Minister distribute funds, to the gangs, they have continued their blockage of funds to pay for PNH ammunition and equipment.

Rubio talks about security for Haiti. We cannot have security when the PNH does not have the material to fight the gangs.

There should be immediate Interdiction Notices, against the Fils-Aime team, to block their escape, until Justice has been done.

Time for the Americans to smell the roses.

Time for a real Prime Minister, such as WILNER VALCIN to lead us out of this hole.