Sanctioned former President Michel Martelly returns to Haiti as some cheer

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Former Haitian President Michel Martelly returned to Haiti on Wednesday, making a rare visit to his homeland.

Martelly has not said why he traveled to Haiti, although local media have reported that he is expected to testify as part of the ongoing investigation into the July 2021 killing of former President Jovenel Moïse.

He has not been accused or charged in the case, which last led Martelly to visit Haiti roughly three years ago.

Several dozen supporters greeted Martelly, who served as president from 2011 to 2016 and lives in the United States.

He did not answer questions as he made his way through the crowd. Supporters played music, held pictures of him and shouted, “The father is back!” and “Long live Martelly!”

Martelly had chosen Moïse as his successor; both are members of the Tèt Kale Party, or PHTK. It has played a prominent role in Haitian politics but did not register a candidate for the upcoming general elections, which have not been held for more than a decade.

Martelly, a musician known as “Sweet Micky,” has long faced corruption accusations.

In November 2022, Canada sanctioned Martelly, and in August 2024, the U.S. followed suit, accusing him of facilitating drug trafficking and sponsoring multiple gangs.

“It is unacceptable for Haitian political and economic elites to plunder Haiti’s future,” the U.S. Department of State said at the time.

In December 2025, the Council of the European Union announced a travel ban and an asset freeze against Haitian politicians including Martelly, whom it accused of arming and financing gangs to promote his political agenda, control territory and defend his personal and economic interests.

Haiti’s Anti-Corruption Unit also has accused Martelly of misrepresenting assets.

Martelly has not publicly addressed the allegations.

Martelly’s arrival comes as Haiti continues to struggle with deepening poverty and a surge in gang violence.