‘Rapists, killers, kidnappers’: Haiti furious with gangs as country descends into anarchy

Haitians are increasingly angry at the gangs, who have shot unarmed civilians and left bodies to rot in the street.

The people of Haiti are increasingly fed up with the “rapists, killers, kidnappers” in the country’s gangs as the capital Port-au-Prince is hit with constant gunfire.

In recent days, locals on the ground have reported long battles between the gangs and police officers, making life impossible for those in the crossfire.

Numerous reports have claimed the gangs control 80 percent of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, but police have stepped up efforts to try and claw territory back.

Speaking to The Guardian, locals described the chaos while lamenting the gangs for pushing the country into the escalating crisis.

Emmanuela Douyon, a Haitian activist and writer, said: “No one in Haiti believes any gang member is a revolutionary. They are rapists, killers, kidnappers.”

He added: “They are just adopting this discourse and this narrative to try to gain sympathy and have people forgive them for what they have done.”

Amy Wilentz, an American journalist who has covered Haiti for nearly four decades, highlighted the hundreds of thousands in Haiti who have been internally displaced.

She said: “To me, the message that’s being sent [with these evacuations] is that nothing is going to be done and everybody’s too scared of the gangs to leave their citizens in this maelstrom. It’s a siege, it’s a war.”

Former Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned last month after the gangs stormed the airport and two main prisons in Haiti.

The gangs were led by Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Cherizier, threatened “genocide” and a “civil war” as they demanded that Henry step down.