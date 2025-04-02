April 1, 2025

Welcome to APRIL FOOL’S DAY.

PNH is out of ammunition.

The only State Department authorized supplier, for the PNH, finally managed to get a contract signed on March 18, 2025, and it is now lost somewhere between the DGPNH and the Finance Ministry.

The PNH budget is a lucrative target for many who would steal the funds. We have seen an attempt to steal the contract, by American government INL employees, in partnership with the ex-Director Logistics PNH, Marjory St. Jean. At one point we saw a no-bid contract letter for a rumored $4,000,000 issued by INL, to someone who could never obtain State Department ITAR approval. It is further rumored that $2,000,000 was skimmed from this!!

Recently, an American embassy INL member approached Prime Minister Fils-Aime tried to replace DGPNH Rameau Normil so the PNH contract could be stolen.

Gangs, with ammunition are killing PNH officers – who don’t have ammunition.

Haiti is DOOMED!!

Someone had better face reality – IMMEDIATELY – and free the funds, covered by the March 18, contract, covering ammunition, weapons, and equipment, before the situation sees us all under gang control.

Perhaps it is too late!!