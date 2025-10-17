PRESS RELEASES-Treasury Sanctions Terrorist Viv Ansanm Affiliates

October 17, 2025

WASHINGTON —

Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is sanctioning Dimitri Herard (Herard) for his support to the Haitian gang coalition, Viv Ansanm. Also designated today is Kempes Sanon (Sanon), leader of the Bel Air gang, one of the constituent gangs in the Viv Ansanm alliance. Viv Ansanm contributes to the violence and instability within Haiti.

“Today’s action underscores the critical role of gang leaders and facilitators like Herard and Sanon, whose support enables Viv Ansanm’s campaign of violence, extortion, and terrorism in Haiti,” said Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control Bradley T. Smith. “The United States is committed to holding accountable the violent terrorist gangs that endanger the Haitian people.”

Viv Ansanm was designated by the U.S. Department of State as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) and Foreign Terrorist Organization on May 2, 2025.

OFAC is taking today’s action pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, which targets terrorist groups, their supporters, and those who aid acts of terrorism.

TARGETING VIOLENT GANG FACILITATORS

Herard is a former Haitian police officer who was connected to, and later imprisoned by Haitian authorities for, the assassination of former President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. Since his escape from prison in 2024, Herard has colluded with the Viv Ansanm alliance and provided support to many of the gang leaders with training and firearms. Herard’s support directly backs the Viv Ansanm’s coordinated attacks against State institutions.

Sanon is the leader of the Bel Air gang, one of the constituent gangs in the Viv Ansanm alliance, and has played a significant role in the consolidation of power of Viv Ansanm.

Sanon and his gang have been involved in indiscriminate civilian killings, extortion, illicit taxation, and kidnappings in Haiti.

Herard and Sanon are being sanctioned pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of Viv Ansanm, an entity whose property and interests in property pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended.