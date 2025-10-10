PRESIDENT & MINISTERS FLEE PALACE AS GANGS ATTACK AFTER DGPNH PARASAIN PROMISED TO PREVENT THIS – HE HAS NOT COMPLETED EMERGENCY AMMUNITION ORDER – GANGS HAVE AMMO – PNH HAS NONE

Is DGPNH V Paraison in partnership with Haiti’s gangs and the businessmen who fund them? His refusal to complete accepted deals for weapons and ammunition makes people wonder about his motivation.

At this moment, there is an uncompleted contract for ammunition that would see desperately needed pallets of 5.56mm ammunition airlifted into Haiti. Rather than sign off on the 70% completed deal, releasing funds for delivery of ammunition, DGPNH Paraison delays and PNH officers die as heavily armed gangs – funded by local businessmen – attack them as they try to maintain law and order.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/gunfire-erupts-as-haitian-leaders-hold-rare-meeting-at-national-palace/vi-AA1OczM0?ocid=BingNewsSerp

Yesterday DGPNH Paraison promised to secure Haiti’s National Palace, from gang threats, so the government could hold a key meeting. There was soon chaos as gangs attacked and the area was vacated as cabinet members dashed for safety, machine-gun fire echoing through the streets.

The gangs have lots of ammunition and expensive assault rifles, acquired in the States. Some gangs have .50 caliber Browning machine guns and .50 caliber Barrett sniper rifles. Sophisticated drones are operated by gangs in some areas.

PERHAPS THE DGPNH WILL HAVE PNH OFFICER MANUFACTURE THEIR OWN SLING-SHOTS!!!

HAITI CHANGES ITS DGPNH MORE OFTEN THAN SOME CHANGE THEIR SOCKS. UNFORTUNATELY, HAITI MAKES ONE BAD CHOICE, FOLLOWED BY ANOTHER – ONWARDS TOWARDS INFINITY.