PNH NO AMMUNITION – PRIME MINISTER & MINISTER FINANCE BLOCK RELEASE OF FUNDS FOR AMMO!!! PEOPLE ARE DYING – GANGS ATTACK!!

The PNH have been trying to acquire a supply of ammunition for several months and have been blocked by the actions of Prime Minister Fils Aime and Finance Minister Metellus who refuse to release funds..

What is their motivation?

PNH officers are dying as gangs generate a plan to assassinate three CPT Members, Gilles, Smith-Augustin and Vertilaire as they plan to create havoc from Kenscoff, through Petion-Ville and Delmas- funds being supposedly distributed through ex-Deputy Etienne of Pestel.

There are rumors to the effect that some of the Fils-Aime cabinet are funding gangs. In any event, the Fils Aime government is not governing. Instead, they are plundering the treasury. Millions have been stolen!!

ULCC should investigate and issue Interdiction Orders against the Prime Minister and key cabinet members, holding them in Haiti until their crimes can be investigated.

Our PNH officers deserve better as senior staff members spend more time at secondary lifestyles than on PNH duty.