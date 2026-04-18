PNH HAS NO AMMUNITION & PARAISON/MINISTER OF FINANCE REFUSES TO RELEASE PAYMENT FOR WAITING AMERICAN SHIPMENT – PNH OFFICERS ARE DYING

April 4, 2026

Michael Collins

The PNH negotiated, and signed a contract for 9mm, 7.62mm and 5.56mm ammunition in support of the PNH’s fight against gang violence that threatens the very survival of our community. 70% of the contract has been successfully completed. The change of DGPNH from Rameau Normil to Ludwig Paraison has resulted in a short-circuiting of the process because of personal jealousies.

One way, or another, the PNH cannot depend upon small donations of ammunition from the FAdH or INL. It must stand on its own if Haiti is not to lose its expanding battle against the gang threat.

The movement of ammunition, from outside to Haiti, is a challenge since all American registered aircraft are barred from landing in Port-au-Prince. AMERIJET can fly the pallets into Haiti via Panama. All of this takes time since ammunition is rated as HAZARDOUS MATERIAL and requires special handling arrangements.

Pallets of ammunition sit waiting for air shipment to save our society.

Haiti’s security deteriorates, as gangs spread their control across the nation. PNH officers face gangs who possess better weapons, and more ammunition than are enjoyed by PNH officers.

PNH officers are killed, or maimed, with no support from their superiors.

Some press for the replacement of Paraison, as DGPNH, but one cannot change the DGPNH with the frequency one changes their socks.

While Haitians wait for an answer, PNH officers die.

THEY HAVE BEEN SCREWING AROUND SINCE SUMMER OF 2025!!!!