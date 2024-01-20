Posted in DAILY REPORTS-Direct From Haiti, Elections PM HENRY MEETS WITH ARISTIDE FRIDAY NIGHT – SEVERAL HOURS- DEPARTING AT 11:00 – WHAT WAS DISCUSSED???? ` January 20, 2024 Leave a comment January 20, 2024 Michael Collins Prime Minister Ariel Henry spent several hour with Aristide at his Tabarre residence. PM Henry was escorted by members of the USGPN and departed at 11:00 PM Prime Minister Henry is under a lot of pressure as Guy Philippe addresses the populations’ desire for SEKIRITE. The following days may be turbulent. We may also see a substantial court action in the case of President Jovenel Moise’s assassination. SEKIRITE = GUY PHILIPPE = SEKIRITE SEKIRITE POUR TOUT MOUN Author: `