MICHAEL COLLINS,

May 18, 2026

At first Prime Minister Fils Aime just stole millions in cash. Then he started to buy many residential properties around his residence above Petion-Ville.

Even as he does this his associate Wilner Joseph is paying millions to the various gang leaders to generate instability and guarantee his hold on power.

There will be no elections in August!!!

There is little structure to the Fils Aime government as he leaves the PNH without equipment or ammunition with which to protect the nation.

PNH officers are dying!!

CHILDREN ARE HUNGRY!!!

And now, Fils Aime buys the defunct Best Western Hotel from his brother-in-law Handal for $28,000,000 when it was originally listed for $17,000,000!!!

The BEST WESTERN was built in a bad area. The national insecurity saw tourism die some years ago and the hotel has been shuttered for years!!!

A WIN WIN SITUATION FOR HANDAL AND FILS AIME!! Perhaps Fils Aime paid Handal $17,000,000 and kept $11,000,000 for himself while also getting the hotel!!!

Fils Aime then bought the GALA TOWER apartment complex for $23,000,000.

The national treasury still had funds left! So PM Fils Aime bought two restaurants for his daughters. One opposite the main SOGEBANK and the other in Freres. One purchase was for $3,000,000.

The Fils Aime government must go – IMMEDIATELY!!!

There are at least three individuals involved in this criminal activity – Fils-Aime – Handal and Fils Aime’s daughter. They must be arrested and charged. Interdiction Orders must be issued against this trio, and many others involved with the Fils-Aime Mafia!

Perhaps the owners of the GALA TOWER and restaurants are also involved. We must check to see if these properties were offered for a lower price before Fils-Aime entered the scene.

FOR ONCE, MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF STOLEN NATIONAL FUNDS MUST BE RECOVERED AND CRIMINAL PARTICIPANTS JAILED!!!

CANADIAN AND AMERICAN VISAS SHOULD BE CANCELLED!!!

TIME FOR IMPUNITY TO BE DENIED!!!

TOSS THEM ALL INTO A HAITIAN PRISON WITH A BOTTLE OF VASELINE!!!