OLIVIER BAREAU CLAIMS HE CONTROLS 4 MEMBERS OF THE CPT & WILL SELECT NEW GOVERNMENT – HIS BUH ONLY SURVIVED BECAUSE OF COCAINE CURRENCY DEPOSITS – BAD COMBINATION!!!

MICHAEL COLLINS

August 5, 2025

The State Department is warning of possible bribery of certain CPT members, to guarantee control of government that will replace that of the incompetent Prime Minister Fils Aime. The Fils Aime team has accomplished zero, with its members siphoning off millions of dollars for their own personal accounts.

The CARICOM creation of the CPT, in 2024, was unconstitutional. No Haitian was present, in Jamaica, when the CPT was created. There was no consultation with Haiti.

Cabinet positions have been given to s-called Political Leaders, who can then steal the cash from these government agencies. For example, Moise Jean Charles wanted Agriculture because the American government was going to provide this ministry with $11,000,000. Moise Jean Charles was not interested in saving Haiti’s agricultural sector, he just wanted cash for himself.

Time to stop this pillaging!!

Time to select a Prime Minister, and Cabinet, that really wants to save our Nation!

Time to request a team of auditors, from the American government, that will monitor the cash controls of our various ministries, and departments, as international funds flow in to help our recovery.

This is our last chance to avoid a major intervention, with all of its disadvantages.

Time to derail the hopes of people like Olivier Bareau, who hope to control our futures.

Is the BUH’s cocaine currency the source of the State Department’s alleged bribery?

Time for a few more sanctions!

HAITI’S FUTURE DEPENDS UPON THE NEXT FEW DAYS AND WHAT HAPPENS.

TIME FOR A NEW PRIME MINISTER, AND HONEST CABINET, NOT CONTROLLED BY TE ‘USUAL SUSPECTS,’ A GOVERNMENT THAT WILL TAKE US TO A PROPERLY COORDINATED ELECTION

AND REMEMBER – OLIVIER BAREAU HAS PLANS TO BECOME PRESIDENT