OFFICIAL DIPLOMATIC BILL OF INDICTMENT AND NON-RECOGNITION

Port-au-Prince, June 30, 2026

To the Attention of H.E. Dr. Carla Natalie Barnett, Secretary-General of CARICOM

To the Heads of State and Government of the Caribbean Communitym(CARICOM)

Carbon Copy (CC): The CARICOM Eminent Persons Group (EPG)



Subject: Formal Denunciation of Usurpation of Title, Institutional Forfeiture,

and Defacto Non-Representation of the Republic of Haiti by Mr. Alix Didier

Fils-Aimé.



Excellencies,

The Consensus Politique National, reinforced by the unwavering coalition of the progressive opposition comprising eighty (80) political parties and groupings, alongside thirty (30) major civil society and diaspora organizations present at the official CARICOM interface, solemnly addresses your high offices to formally challenge and reject the participation of Mr. Alix Didier Fils-Aimé in the upcoming Conference of Heads of State and Government of CARICOM .



We bring the following irrefutable facts to your high attention, which definitively strip him of any legal and political standing to represent or commit the Republic of Haiti :

Absolute Constitutional Lapse of Mandate (Article 149)

Pursuant to Article 149 of the Haitian Constitution, the transitional mandate

of the current de facto administration irrevocably expired on June 7, 2026.

Beyond this strict constitutional deadline, Mr. Alix Didier Fils-Aimé

possesses no legal provision, no state authority, and no republican

legitimacy. He is no longer the Prime Minister of Haiti; he merely presides

over an unconstitutional, single-headed de facto regime. Collapse and Rupture of the Political Accord

The political baseline that sustained his unconstitutional installation has

utterly collapsed. On June 23, 2026, the very political signers of the April 3,

2024 Accord publicly broke their alliance with his administration and tore up

the official state journal Le Moniteur live before national and international

cameras. Mr. Fils-Aimé stands completely isolated, stripped of his initial

political framework, and formally disavowed by his own constituent base. Political Falsification and Perjurious Claims Before CARICOM

The landmark diplomatic interface held on Tuesday, June 30, 2026,

completely exposed Mr. Fils-Aimé’s fraudulent schemes. The de facto

Prime Minister deliberately misled the hemispheric organization by falsely

asserting that he had secured a “tripartite agreement” with the Provisional

Electoral Council (CEP) and political parties to amend the electoral decree.

The simultaneous presence and immediate, unanimous denial delivered by

the thirty (30) political structures during the CARICOM videoconference

shattered this imposture, proving that the CEP has been unilaterally

hijacked by the Prime Minister’s Office to orchestrate an electoral hold-up.

Conclusion:

Admitting Mr. Alix Didier Fils-Aimé to the table of the Heads of State of CARICOM would constitute a dangerous precedent, a severe violation of the CARICOM Charter of Civil Society, and a profound insult to the sovereignty of the Haitian people. A de facto leader, further accused of economic predation through the opaque execution of 140 secret mining contracts and border-privatization agreements without parliamentary oversight, cannot speak on behalf of the World’s First Independent Black

Republic.



The Consensus Politique National and the unified progressive forces demand that CARICOM declare the seat of Haiti vacant of any de facto representation, recognizing solely the broad-based patriotic coalition pushing for an Exécutif Bicéphale and the immediate convening of the Sovereign National Conference (CNSH).



Please accept, Excellencies, the assurances of our highest consideration. For the Consensus Politique National and the Co-Signatory Progressive Coalition: