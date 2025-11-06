OAS Secretary General Presents Update of the Roadmap on Haiti to the Permanent Council and Calls to “Act with Urgency”

November 5, 2025

The Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Albert R. Ramdin, today presented to the institution’s Permanent Council the update (version 3) of the Roadmap for Stability and Peace in Haiti — a comprehensive plan to restore stability in Haiti and put the country on the path to development and prosperity. The plan enjoys broad international support, and its first version was presented in August.



He also issued a call to “act with urgency,” stressing that “time is running out” and that member states and partners must “step up our commitments in real terms” to move from intentions to concrete actions that alleviate the suffering of the Haitian people and lay the foundations for stability, democracy, and hope, under Haitian leadership and with effective international coordination.



The Secretary General highlighted the gravity of the moment and the need for immediate decisions: “Time is of the essence; we must act urgently and with concrete commitments to support the Haitian people and help restore stability, democracy, and hope,” he said.



At the same time, he warned about the situation on the ground, noting that “we observe that gangs operate with apparent freedom,” making it even more urgent to accelerate coordination and deployment processes. Secretary General Ramdin emphasized that the OAS maintains a close dialogue with Haitian leadership and ongoing coordination with the UN, CARICOM, and key partners to translate Haitian priorities into operational and verifiable actions.



In his remarks, the Secretary General explained that current OAS discussions with the main actors supporting Haiti, including Haitian political authorities, focus on three immediate lines of action:



1. Security, through the launch, coordination, and monitoring of the Gang Suppression Force (GSF);

2. Political dialogue and governance arrangements beyond February 2026;

3. Election preparation and support.



Secretary General Ramdin stressed that humanitarian and electoral progress depend on tangible advances in security and governance, and reported that the update aligns with UN Security Council Resolution 2793, which provides for the creation of the GSF and the United Nations Support Office for Haiti (UNSOH), and stipulates that the OAS will assume logistical functions in support of the security response — in coordination with the FRB — including the construction of operational infrastructure, support for planning and oversight of joint operations with the Haitian National Police (PNH), and management of sensitive operational information, among other tasks, complementing the SECURE-Haiti initiative.



The Secretary General also indicated that, given the transition to UNSOH scheduled for April 1, efforts are underway to fill the operational gap between January and April with available resources. He has convened a virtual partners’ meeting (OAS, UN, CARICOM, and Haitian leadership) for November 12, and has invited member states to submit nominations for the position of Special Representative of the GSF and to mobilize contributions to the GSF and the SECURE-Haiti program, an OAS initiative aimed at supporting the PNH with essential supplies, logistics, and infrastructure, while coordinating contributions from member states and partners to close capacity gaps and accelerate the deployment of security capabilities.



Among the main new elements introduced in version 3 of the Roadmap compared to previous versions are:



• Member state Contributions: The update incorporates substantive inputs and reaffirms key guiding principles: security as a precondition, Haitian leadership and national ownership, and OAS–UN–CARICOM coordination.

• Alignment with UN Security Council Resolution 2793 (September 30, 2025): Establishes the GSF (Gang Suppression Force) to replace the Multinational Security Mission (MSS) and creates the UNSOH (United Nations Support Office for Haiti).

• Operational coordination with SECURE-Haiti: Logistical responsibilities are assigned to the OAS together with the FRB (the Force’s Base Operational Framework), including operational infrastructure, support for planning and supervision of joint operations with the Haitian National Police (PNH), and the management of sensitive operational information, among others.

• Institutional continuity: At the request of Member States, a reference has been added so that if the Presidential Transitional Council (CPT) were to expire without a legitimate successor, the OAS, CARICOM, and the UN would work with Haitian authorities to avoid a power vacuum.

• Haitian prioritization: Version 3 reflects priorities identified by Haitian authorities at the technical level and incorporates the outcomes of the recent visit of Prime Minister Fils-Aimé to the OAS.



The Secretary General also reported that his office is working to reschedule his visit to Haiti for mid-December, originally planned for late October but postponed due to the effects of Hurricane Melissa.



What is the Roadmap?



The Roadmap on Haiti is a plan led by Haiti and supported internationally, coordinated by the OAS, CARICOM, and the United Nations system. It is dynamic and evolving, linking emergency measures with structural reforms under a cross-cutting commitment to human rights, the rule of law, and accountability.



It is implemented through five pillars:



1. Security and peace;

2. Political consensus and governance;

3. Electoral process and legitimacy;

4. Humanitarian response;

5. Sustainable development and economic progress.



Implementation includes a “Haiti Roadmap Dashboard” to ensure transparency, monitoring, and donor alignment.



The Roadmap also proposes a Coordination Group Mechanism (CGM) made up of the OAS, UN, CARICOM, and Haitian authorities; a Group of Friends of Haiti; an OAS Interdepartmental Group for Haiti; and other interagency coordination spaces involving Haitian authorities and international partners. It also foresees the designation of an OAS Special Representative for Haiti.

