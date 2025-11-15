Ne manquez pas la prochaine Pause Café!

Ambassadeur Wooster : “L’avenir d’Haïti appartient aux Haïtiens eux-mêmes. Nous félicitons le CEP (Conseil électoral provisoire) et le gouvernement pour les premières mesures prises en vue de l’adoption d’une loi électorale et d’un calendrier. Nous comprenons que le CEP et le gouvernement se préparent à publier un calendrier clair et contraignant qui permettra aux Haïtiens d’élire leurs prochains dirigeants. Nous attendons avec impatience un calendrier à la fois ambitieux et réaliste, publié dès que possible. Cela permettra de fixer le rythme urgent nécessaire pour préparer chaque communauté à l’élection.” Les États-Unis œuvreront sans relâche pour soutenir les forces haïtiennes et internationales afin de rétablir une gouvernance sûre. ___ Tune in to the next Pause Cafe! Ambassador Wooster: “ Haitians must write their own future. We commend the CEP (Provisional Electoral Council) and the government for the initial steps taken toward adopting an electoral law and a timetable. We understand that the CEP and the government are preparing to publish a clear and binding timetable that will allow Haitians to elect their next leaders. We look forward to a schedule that is both ambitious and realistic, issued as soon as possible. This will set the urgent pace needed to prepare every community for the election.” The United States will work hard to partner in support of Haitian and international forces to restore secure governance.