MOBILIZASYON POPILÈ

.

Anpil zòn nan rejyon metwopolitèn Pòtoprens lan leve bloke byen bonè nan maten mèkredi 21 janvye 2026 la, kote sitiyasyon an vin paralize lavi chak jou sitwayen yo. Sikilasyon an vin prèske enposib nan plizyè gwo aks wout, espesyalman nan Pèlerin, Boudon, Petyonvil ak Jivena, kote barikad te leve e transpò piblik ak prive pa t ka sikile nòmalman.

Mouvman pwotestasyon sa a fèt sou demann Jenès Angaje ansanm ak Dyaspora Angaje, ki lanse apèl pou mobilizasyon jeneral pou denonse sa yo konsidere kòm echèk grav Konsèy Prezidansyèl Tranzisyon an KPT a ap jere peyi a. Manifestan yo ap mande klèman pou KPT a wete kò yo sou pouvwa a, yo akize yo de move gouvènans, ensekirite k ap ogmante, lavi chè, ak absans repons konkrè pou kriz sosyal ak politik peyi a ap travèse a.

Dapre òganizatè yo, aksyon sa a se yon fòm presyon popilè pou fòse otorite yo tande vwa pèp la, respekte volonte majorite a, epi louvri chemen pou yon solisyon ayisyèn ki kapab retabli sekirite.

English version

Many areas of the metropolitan region of Port-au-Prince were blocked early on the morning of Wednesday, January 21, 2026, paralyzing the daily lives of citizens. Traffic became almost impossible on several major roads, especially in Pélerin, Boudon, Petionville and Jivena, where barricades were erected and public and private transport could not circulate normally.

This protest movement was carried out at the request of the Engaged Youth and the Engaged Diaspora, which launched a call for general mobilization to denounce what they consider to be serious failures by the Transitional Presidential Council (CPT) in managing the country. The protesters are clearly demanding that the CPT step down, accusing them of poor governance, increasing insecurity, high cost of living, and the absence of concrete responses to the social and political crisis the country is going through.

According to the organizers, this action is a form of popular pressure to force the authorities to hear the voice of the people, respect the will of the majority, and pave the way for a Haitian solution that can restore security.