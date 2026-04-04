Immigration Judge Issues Deportation Order Against Haitian Businessman Pierre Réginald Boulos

By CTN News,16 hours ago

An immigration judge issued a deportation order against Pierre Réginald Boulos on Thursday, April 2, marking a decisive turn in the case of the prominent Haitian businessman who has been detained in federal custody since last summer. Miami-based immigration attorney Frandley Denis Julien confirmed the order overnight.

The ruling represents the culmination of a legal saga that began on July 17, 2025, when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Boulos at his home in Palm Beach County, Florida. ICE accused Boulos of violating the Immigration and Nationality Act and contributing to the destabilization of Haiti through what officials described as a campaign of violence and gang support. ICE

Boulos, 69, was born in New York City to Haitian parents but renounced his American citizenship in 2008 at the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince in order to meet constitutional requirements for seeking the Haitian presidency. That decision, which was once a strategic political calculation, has had profound legal consequences. After renouncing his citizenship, Boulos obtained U.S. permanent residency under the Biden administration in 2024, according to NBC 6 South Florida.

The U.S. government’s case against Boulos rests on two principal grounds. First, the Department of State determined that Boulos’s presence or activities in the United States would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences, providing a legal basis for his removal. Second, federal authorities allege that Boulos made material misrepresentations on his residency application. According to ICE, Boulos failed to disclose his role in founding a Haitian political party called “Mouvement pour la Transformation et la Valorisation d’Haïti (MTVAyiti)”, and that Haiti’s Unit for the Fight Against Corruption (ULCC) had referred him for prosecution over the alleged misuse of loans, per reporting from Fox News.

The broader context of Boulos’s arrest is the Trump administration’s campaign to deport Haitian nationals — including lawful permanent residents — who are accused of ties to Viv Ansanm, the coalition of armed gangs that the White House designated a foreign terrorist organization. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the government would seek to remove Haitian permanent residents who allegedly supported and collaborated with gang leaders connected to Viv Ansanm.

Since his arrest, Boulos has been held at the Krome North Service Processing Center in Miami. On July 31, 2025, an immigration judge denied his release from detention, ordering that he remain in custody. In subsequent hearings, his legal defense raised a novel argument: that his renunciation of U.S. citizenship was procedurally defective and never properly took effect. His attorneys argued that the State Department had failed to follow its own procedures, citing missing documents and the absence of necessary official seals ( Yahoo!)The immigration judge acknowledged the complexity of the citizenship question but expressed doubt about whether he had jurisdiction to overrule a State Department determination.

Boulos’s family has consistently denied all allegations. In a statement released in July 2025, the family described him as a U.S. lawful permanent resident who left Haiti in 2021 after decades of service as a physician, humanitarian, and entrepreneur. No criminal charges have been filed against Boulos in either the United States or Haiti.

Boulos is the most prominent Haitian figure detained under the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, but he is not the only one. On September 23, 2025, ICE arrested Dimitri Vorbe, a Haitian citizen and head of the energy company Société Générale d’Énergie S.A. (SOGENER), on identical charges of violating the Immigration and Nationality Act and contributing to Haiti’s destabilization. Vorbe’s family denied the allegations, with his brother Joel Vorbe telling Reuters that the charges were inexplicable and that Dimitri had never supported or financed gang activity.

As of this writing, no ruling has been issued in the Vorbe case, which remains under active review. Vorbe is also being held at the Krome facility in Miami.

The parallel detentions of Boulos and Vorbe have drawn intense attention both within the Haitian diaspora and in Haiti itself. Jake Johnston, international research director at the Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington, observed that both men were among the elite figures whom the late President Jovenel Moïse had targeted during his time in power. Johnston noted that while many Haitians view the arrests as a rare form of accountability in a country with a broken judicial system, the broader strategic purpose of the detentions remains unclear.

The deportation order against Boulos arrives at a moment of heightened tension in U.S.-Haiti immigration policy. The administration has moved aggressively to revoke Temporary Protected Status for Haitian nationals, has deported Haitians on multiple flights — including one in February 2026 that carried 136 individuals, among them TPS and Green Card holders — and has expanded enforcement actions targeting the Haitian community across the United States.

For the Haitian diaspora, the Boulos case raises fundamental questions about due process, the reach of executive power, and the legal vulnerability of individuals who surrender one nationality in pursuit of political ambitions in another. Whether Boulos will be deported to Haiti or whether his legal team will mount a successful appeal remains to be seen. Caribbean Television Network will continue to follow both the Boulos and Vorbe cases as they develop.

CTNinfo