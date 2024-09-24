The UN General Assembly was planned by Foreign Minister Dominique Dupuy to be entirely centered around her real boss, Garry Conille, completely ignoring the fact that the presidency is the head of diplomacy. Garry and his team thus conspired to secure all the important meetings and bilaterals, completely overshadowing President Edgard Leblanc Fils, who should be the diplomatic and political leader of the Haitian delegation. In reality, the President only had one speech and one meeting with António Guterres. New York was orchestrated around the self-proclaimed superstar of the Republic, Garry Conille, who had already plotted to sweep all the bilaterals.

With the fiasco unfolding at the UN General Assembly, one cannot help but wonder if Garry Conille would not have been afraid to act so casually if he had not duly weakened the CPT with his bludgeoning. In a strong and united presidency, the PM would be immediately replaced, the MAEC minister dismissed, and our UN representative removed. Political shenanigans are in full swing, and rumors are constantly circulating. At first glance, these decisions seem anything but fortuitous. As the country prepares for crucial meetings, a real chess game is being played behind the scenes.

Garry Conille is proving to be worse than Ariel Henry in his megalomania and psychopathic obsession with destroying the Transitional Presidential Council (CPT) in order to remain the monarch of the Republic of Haiti. This is why he and his team used Raoul Pierre-Louis to create this fake BNC “scandal”, to weaken the CPT day by day until his elimination.

Currently, Garry Conille heads at least five ministerial portfolios in addition to the Prime Minister’s office. His intelligence funds alone are distributed as follows: 45 million for the Prime Minister’s office, 15 million for the Ministry of Justice, 6 million for the MICT, and 10 million for Foreign Affairs. He controls a budget of nearly 80 million gourdes available each month, which should be dedicated to intelligence funds. With these means at his disposal, he has the ability to corrupt individuals and the media to advance his interests.

And the final blow? This same camp could soon tell President Edgard Leblanc Fils that his trip was not authorized because of the 3 CPs that he will be told he will have to publicly abandon. Oh yes, we will whisper in his ear that “the White” said… This so-called BNC affair, fabricated by the “violent poisons” of the Republic in association with the team of PM Garry Conille, is a sure maneuver to continue to weaken the CPT even more and eliminate it, while alliances are reformed and lines are drawn.

The political storm is brewing, and every move is closely watched. The protagonists of this saga are ready to do anything to gain the upper hand, and Haiti could well be the scene of unexpected upheavals. What will be the consequences of these maneuvers? Stay tuned, because the scenario is only just beginning.

VERITESOUTANBO