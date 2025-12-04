Harvard Business School Foundry Partners with Haiti Business Accelerator

I had the privilege of playing a small role in helping to establish the HBA, which operates as an initiative of the Greater Northern Chamber of Commerce in Cap-Haïtien. Our new organization brings together founders, business leaders, industrialists and educators from Haiti and the Haitian diaspora, all committed to empowering this country’s entrepreneurs.

The partnership with Harvard Business School represents a major validation of Haitian entrepreneurial potential. The HBA’s CEO, Vladimir LaBorde, stated in the announcement today that this collaboration proves that Haitian talent deserves to be seen, supported and celebrated on the world stage. The program will connect local innovators not only with Harvard’s cutting-edge platform and curriculum, but also with executive mentors from the Harvard Business School alumni community and an extensive network of diaspora professionals.

Haitian entrepreneurs are widely recognized for their creativity, determination and resourcefulness. Yet many face persistent challenges in accessing capital, mentorship and international exposure. The Founder Catalyst program aims to close these gaps by providing the practical knowledge and professional networks that can help Haitian founders build businesses capable of competing in regional and global markets.

Shout out to two early supporters of the HBA—the Clinton Global Initiative and US Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky.

Entrepreneurs can register to be considered for the program using this link: www.haitibusinessaccelerator.org/programs/founder-catalyst-program.

