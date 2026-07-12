Haitian immigrants no longer legally permitted to work in the US beginning today

By Brett BriscoeJul 10, 2026 | 6:50 AM

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The estimated 500 Haitian immigrants in Coldwater are facing more questions then answers today, as federal U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services deadlines officially strip them of their legal right to work beginning today.

The sudden termination of employment authorizations stems from a deeply divided 6–3 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that cleared the way for the administration to dismantle the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program for roughly 350,000 Haitian nationals nationwide.

The economic fallout is expected to reverberate heavily through the local economy, where hundreds of Haitian workers have become foundational to regional employers such as the Clemens Food Group.

While immigration advocates from groups like the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center warn that forcing these residents to return home would be a “death sentence” due to ongoing gang violence and instability in Haiti, local employers are left scrambling to navigate sudden, massive labor gaps.

Legal experts say that while lower district courts must still issue formal implementation orders to finalize deportations, the immediate loss of legal work permits effectively freezes the livelihoods of Coldwater’s immigrant workforce starting today.