Haitian Farmers Transforming Their Land and Their Futures

Josette Saint Pierre said better quality seed was most important for her. “By planting trees with the SFA I earned good quality cabbage seeds,” she explained, “and my cabbages were the best I ever grew. And I got a high price for them in the market and sold them all.”

Josette is one of 7,000 SFA members in 11 different communities across Haiti who all plant trees—just over 800,000 this year alone—in order to earn seed, tools and training to improve their farming operations. Over the course of 2026 there were 75,000 lbs of seed distributed to members, including the cabbage seed to Josette. Thecius, Sully, Wilson and Josette are not waiting for Haiti’s crisis to end before building better lives for their families. Through compost, micro loans, konbit, and quality seed, they are demonstrating what becomes possible when farmers receive the right support. We invite you to join them in this work with a year-end donation that will expand these programs to reach more farming families across Haiti who are ready to transform their land and their futures.

Regards,