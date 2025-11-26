Haitian diplomats and consuls asked to leave the United States

Department of State is demanding the immediate departure of several Haitian diplomats and consular staff from the United States.

This decision aims to put an end to violations of the principles and regulations of the Vienna Convention governing diplomatic and consular relations.

Haitian diplomats and consular staff accredited to the United States are being asked to leave their posts promptly, reports a source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Haiti (MAE).

The final decision by the U.S. State Department follows serious and prolonged violations of the principles of the Vienna Convention.

It aims to regulate the reality of overstaffed consular services, reinforced by officials’ close associates with no qualifications or expertise.

This imperative aims to impose the principle of rotational diplomacy on the Haitian authorities.

Members of missions accredited to the Haitian Embassy in Washington, and to the Haitian Consulates in Miami, Orlando, Atlanta, New York, Chicago, and Boston must leave.

Failure to comply with the American decision will result in those concerned being declared “persona non grata,” the source warns.

The US injunction also aims to disrupt the routine of employees who have been in office for more than a decade, according to the MFA source. The formal notice concerns the wife of a former parliamentarian from the Northwest, the mistress of a former minister, and the wife of a former secretary general of the Prime Minister’s office.