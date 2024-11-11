Haiti – PNH : A police officer and his partner arrested for ammunition trafficking-Added COMMENTARY By Haitian-Truth

Friday, November 8, 2024 at the Champ de Mars, police officer Ernst Jacques, Agent 3, assigned to the Temporary Anti-gang Unit (UTAG), has been arrested by a patrol of the Departmental Law Enforcement Unit (UDMO/DDO-1) while he was driving his private vehicle.

When he was arrested, he was in possession of 2,400 rounds of ammunition, including 1,400 of 7.62 caliber and 1,000 of 5.56 caliber, as well as his service weapon, a Glock 17, a magazine containing seventeen cartridges, an American assault rifle from PTR industrie, four magazines, one of which contained 20 7.62 cartridges, and 2 mobile phones.

At the same time, Mrs. Gloria Pierre, the partner of police officer Ernst Jacques, who is part of the administrative staff assigned to the Armament Department of the Logistics Directorate of the National Police of Haiti (PNH), was arrested by the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police (DCPJ) for trafficking in ammunition. According to preliminary information provided by Ernst Jacques, these ammunitions came from the PNH stock and he obtained them with the complicity of his partner.

HL/ HaitiLibre

______________________________________________________________________________

COMMENT: HAITIAN-TRUTH.ORG

Unfortunately, this is only the tip of the iceberg. There remains, numerous PNH officers that are trafficking ammunition and stolen weapons to gangs…. even as DGPNH Rameau Normil derails the acquisition of badly needed ammunition for his officers.

Last August, a more sophisticated game was started when INL contract employee Haitian/American Philippe Arthur took PNH Logistics Director Marjory St. Jean to a few American gun shows, in an effort to steal the contract for supply of arms/ammunition from a State department sponsored group.

At this very moment, DGPNH Rameau Normil is aware, perhaps complicit in the effort to steal the supply contract for the PNH. Is it a continuation of the INL/PNH Logistics crime????

Until more arrests are made, the leakage will continue as others sell ammunition to gangs…. who then kill PNH officers.

SOMEONE SHOULD BE CHARGED WITH MURDER FOR THESE CRIMES. WHERE IS THE AMERICAN AUTHORITY WHEN YOU NEED THEM??