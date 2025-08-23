22/08/2025 09:16:57

Haiti – FLASH : The strategic Kenscoff antenna site in the hands of terrorists

Earlier this week, terrorists from the criminal coalition “Viv ansanm” took control of the former Téléco telecommunications antenna site in Kenscoff, without encountering significant resistance from law enforcement. This, despite repeated calls from the Mayor of Kenscoff, Massillon Jean, for the security of this highly strategic site.

It should be noted that this antenna site houses not only essential equipment for national radio and television communications, but also equipment belonging to the National Civil Aviation Office (OFNAC), essential for air traffic management and aviation safety.

It Disabling this equipment could paralyze civil aviation in Haiti, but also have regional repercussions, complicating air links with other countries.

The terrorists issued a 48-hour ultimatum ending this Friday, August 22, 2025, demanding that the government contact them, threatening otherwise with the destruction of the facilities, which would have major consequences in Haiti.

The terrorists’ demands and the government’s reaction are officially not know…

SL/ HaitiLibre