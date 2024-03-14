Haiti – FLASH : «Barbecue» and Guy Philippe, reject the CARICOM Agreement (Videos)

Monday evening March 11, 2024, following the announcement of a CARICOM transitional governance agreement providing for the establishment of a 7-member Presidential Council, paving the way for a peaceful transition of power in Haiti and elections Jimmy Cherizier aka “Barbecue” announced in a video that his coalition of gangs (G9) would not recognize any government resulting from the agreement of the Community and the Common Market of Caribbean (CARICOM).

Furthermore, he affirms that the “Viv Ansanm” alliance (G9 + G Pèp) will not recognize any government resulting from these meetings affirming “It is the responsibility of the Haitian people to elect the leaders who will govern the country.”

For his part, former elected senator and former rebel (against Aristide) Guy Philippe swept away the Caricom agreement providing for the establishment of a Presidential Council to lead the transition and achieve elections.

Let’s recall that last week, Rodaille Lundi, the spokesperson for the National Party for the Sovereignty of Haiti (RNSH), led by Guy Philippe, at a press conference, presented a document proposing a transition council composed of : Guy Philippe, as Acting President; Me Durin Duret Junior, member (judge at the court of appeal) and Ms. Françoise Saint-Vil Villier (religious sector) https://www.haitilibre.com/en/news-41821-haiti-flash-guy-philippe-already-sees-himself-as-president-of-haiti-video.html In this regard, the RNSH called for the intensification of popular mobilization with a view to the installation of the presidential council of 3 members as proposed.

“The international community, through Caricom, has decided, once again, to ridicule the Haitian people, as it has done for more than a century. Since the departure of President Jean Claude Duvalier, the international community has been the architect of all the ills of our people. It takes total and real control of decision-making power with the sole objective of pushing Haiti into the abyss,” declared Guy Philippe