Haiti declared an ‘open-air prison’ as gang violence reaches ‘apocalyptic’ levels

By Charlie Bradley

Haiti’s crisis has got so bad that the country has now been described as an “open-air prison” as armed gangs continue to kill unarmed civilians and the humanitarian crisis deepens. In recent weeks, the gangs have ramped up their violence as they forced Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign. A transitional government has been formed to run the country before elections are held, but the gangs continue to cause chaos on the streets of the capital Port-au-Prince. A United Nations report has outlined how more than 1,500 Haitians have died due to gang violence this year so far. The report adds that children are among the most impacted, often caught in crossfire or being kidnapped by gangs as they aim to raise funds from ransoms. Sexual violence has also made the streets incredibly unsafe for women. William O’Neill, the UN’s designated independent expert on human rights, based in New York, said: “Schools, hospitals, key government institutions, everything now is at risk.

An aerial view of the slums in Port-au-Prince

Gangs are shooting unarmed civilians in the street

“Port-au-Prince and the surrounding area is essentially an open-air prison. There’s no way out — air, land, or sea. In fact, it’s not even so open-air anymore because people are afraid to leave their houses.” He added the situation in Haiti is “frightening” with “apocalyptic and catastrophic” scenes on the streets. Mr O’Neill continued: “I’ve talked to Haitians who remember the Duvalier dictatorship, both father and son, Francois and Jean-Claude. They say it’s much worse than under Duvalier. That really is saying something. ” On gangs recruiting children, he said: “This is extremely alarming. The gangs have turned their violence towards people that for whatever reasons they see as a threat to their continued control of the territories they control.”

The police have lost control of the capital Port-au-Prince