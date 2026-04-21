FLASH INFO: Rameau Normil Case ~ French and English VERSION

Rezolati bonit @Rezolati boni #FLASH INFO: Rameau Normil Case. The former Director General of the PNH (Haitian National Police), Rameau Normil, is no longer in his post at the embassy in #Washington. His recall by the Ministry of Foreign #Affairs now exposes him directly to the action of #Haitian justice.

The facts alleged: Judge Walter #Wesser Voltaire is investigating the massive disappearance of cartridges and weapons within the #national police. Suspicions of the illegal sale of #munitions to armed groups are at the center of the case. An arrest warrant has already been issued against him #after his repeated absences from hearings last February. The noose is #tightening on the former police hierarchy.

#HaitiNews #Justice #RameauNormil #PNH #Washington #Rezolati bonit

Last edited 9:07 PM · 4/20/26

Context Summary:

The post claims that Rameau Normil, a former head of the Haitian National Police who had been serving in a diplomatic role in Washington D.C., has been stripped of his position. This move reportedly removes his diplomatic immunity, allowing Haitian Judge Walter Wesser Voltaire to pursue him regarding an investigation into missing police weapons and ammunition that may have been sold to gangs. An arrest warrant was allegedly issued due to his failure to appear in court.