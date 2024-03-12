FINANCE MINISTER PATRICK BOISVERT HOLDING UP PROCESS IN AN EFFORT TO BE NAMED PM – AMERICANS INVESTIGATING HIM FOR FUNDING GANGS!

March 12, 2024

Michael Collins

Even as the Nation tries to regain stability, Patrick Boisvert, the Minister of Finance, does his best to slow the process, pretending he has some place in the process. He is just a member of the failed Ariel Henry government and a key figure involved with channeling cash to Haiti’s gangs.

Patrick Boisvert is responsible, indirectly, yet directly for the death of many Haitians, civilian and PNH.

Millions of US Dollars were taken from State funds and passed along to gangs by Boisvert, and PM Henry’s inner circle.

American authorities are aware of this and are following the money-trail, to and from Boisvert’s office. In the worst case scenario, he could be charged criminally within the American system, since some of the funding he diverted criminally, was supplied by the US Government. In the very least of challenges, he could have his Visa revoked and be placed on the Sanctioned list.

Patrick Boisvert should stand aside as a new Transitional Government takes office. He has absolutely no part to play in this game.

If he fails to accept these truths, the system must move to neutralize him.