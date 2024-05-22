DO NOT CHANGE DGPNH AT THIS MOMENT – DO NOT CHANGE HORSES IN MID-STREAM – DG ELBIE IS KEY TO SUCCESSFUL FUTURE WITH NEW SUPPORT

May 22, 2024,

Michael Collins

CARICOM has DICTATED DISASTER by forcing the 7 or 9 member Presidential Transitional whatever on Haiti with the requirement that all members had to accept the concept of an unconstitutional multi-national occupation force. To add insult to injury, no real live Haitian was physically present at the CARICOM Jamaica meeting where Haiti’s future was decided – again – by foreigners.

Now, we have almost 100 candidates for the Prime Minister’s position – a collection of people who own suits, but do not really have the competence to run our nation.

Now, some are using the chaos to press for the replacement of Frantz Elbie as DGPNH. Elbie is a good DG, trying to operate a rapidly diminished PNH as the “ Biden Plan” bleeds members off to residence in the United States.

Since his appointment, DG Elbie has worked with a fractured system, doing much to overcome many problems generated by his predecessors. He is presently coordinating the re-equipping of the PNH

Haiti is about to face the injection of a few thousand foreign elements into our society, supposedly destined to deal with the civil unrest now threatening Haiti. This unconstitutional force, which speaks English and Swahili, neither French nor Creole, presents a real threat to our very survival.

THIS IS NOT THE TIME TO PLAY MUSICAL CHAIRS AND REPLACE THE DGPNH WITH SOMEONE ELSE!!!