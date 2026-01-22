Didier Fils-Aimé is gone! Whoever takes his place will be the key to Haiti’s survival! Wilner Valcin is the man for the job!

MICHEAL COLLINS

January 22, 2026

Prime Minister Fills-Aime has stepped down. Finance Minister will go with him, disrupting the flow of cash to Haitian gangs.

The man who fills the vacuum is key to Haiti’s very survival.

There is a pressure to insert Alfred Metellus into this position for 10 days. This is simply a back-door effort to install someone who will slide into permanence. If he “sits on the chair” he will never leave and Haiti will be faced with another disaster. The proposed “10 Day Solution” is Alfred Metellus, a nice guy who is not the one, to become Prime Minister, at this pivotal point in Haiti’s fight for survival.

We have been watching the ongoing disaster unfold, along with the maneuvers of the many who wish to become Prime Minister – including Garry Connile. He would like a third bite at the pie.Heaven save us from the likes of criminal Garry Connile.

Of all the people, in the game, we like WILNER VALCIN, a man with a well-structured program that recognizes the real challenges and does not bow to the historic situations that have doomed all previous attempts at creating an effective government for Haiti….. Such as, giving Ministries to the control of certain political parties.

The Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) was inflicted upon Haiti by CARICOM in a meeting that didn’t even have a live Haitian present. Now is the time for the TPC to serve the Nation. Ignore the outside pressures to select Metellus and place WILNER VALCIN in the Prime Minister’s slot. He has already selected a number of key ministers based upon their ability and not upon their political allegiance. He has already published a well-balanced program of government.

We are at a pivotal moment.

Select Metellus and continue the slide into the Abyss, or, select WILNER VALCIN and give Haiti a chance for recovery and survival.

SHE DESERVES BETTER!