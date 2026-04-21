“No more doubt: this Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 7:03 AM, Ottawa reportedly confirmed that measures are being considered for an eventual change of government in Haiti in the coming weeks.

According to a source close to Prime Minister Mark Carney, the government of Alix Didier Fils-Aimé would be consolidating a regime of impunity by rehabilitating politicians under sanctions. Mr. Wooster and Mr. Giroux are reportedly preparing to align themselves with this possible change.

Faced with pressure from the American Congress on the White House, are we witnessing a reversal of the Haitian file on Washington’s side?”