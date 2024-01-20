Posted in DAILY REPORTS-Direct From Haiti, Elections ANDRE MICHEL & A ROGUE ELEMENT FROM PRIMATURE PRINTED BSAP T-SHIRTS IN MIAMI & DISTRIBUTED THESE & FUNDS TO GANGS ` January 20, 2024 Leave a comment January 20, 2024 Michael Collins A number of areas have seen gang attacks, with many killings and kidnappings, generated by Andre Michel and a rogue element from the Primature in an effort to damage Guy Philippe’s image. Andre Michel and a rogue element from the Primature have distributed funds and BSAP T-shirts to gangs. These gangs then attack their communities. Many have been killed, in areas such as Solino. Guy Philippe’s SEKIRITE movement is a non-violent public statement of the national majority’s disapproval of our current unconstitutional, do-nothing government. Andre Michel must pay for his crimes when SEKIRITE is returned to Haiti. Author: `