January 20, 2024

Michael Collins

A number of areas have seen gang attacks, with many killings and kidnappings, generated by Andre Michel and a rogue element from the Primature in an effort to damage Guy Philippe’s image.

Andre Michel and a rogue element from the Primature have distributed funds and BSAP T-shirts to gangs. These gangs then attack their communities. Many have been killed, in areas such as Solino.

Guy Philippe’s SEKIRITE movement is a non-violent public statement of the national majority’s disapproval of our current unconstitutional, do-nothing government.

Andre Michel must pay for his crimes when SEKIRITE is returned to Haiti.