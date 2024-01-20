 Posted in DAILY REPORTS-Direct From Haiti, Elections

ANDRE MICHEL & A ROGUE ELEMENT FROM PRIMATURE PRINTED BSAP T-SHIRTS IN MIAMI & DISTRIBUTED THESE & FUNDS TO GANGS

   January 20, 2024
January 20, 2024
Michael Collins
A number of areas have seen gang attacks, with many killings and kidnappings, generated by Andre Michel and a rogue element from the Primature in an effort to damage Guy Philippe’s image.
Andre Michel and a rogue element from the Primature have distributed funds and BSAP T-shirts to gangs. These gangs then attack their communities. Many have been killed,  in areas such as Solino.
Guy Philippe’s SEKIRITE movement is a non-violent public statement of the national majority’s disapproval of our current unconstitutional, do-nothing government.
Andre Michel must pay for his crimes when SEKIRITE is returned to Haiti.

