Ammunition is shipped around the world, on a regular basis – land – sea- air.

Originally, big panic to complete deal before end of Fiscal Year August 31, 2024.

Contract signed March 18, 2025 followed by almost one month delay as contract went through various offices before reaching Ministry of Finance.

Ministry of Finance orders release of funds by BRH. Should have been transferred April 14, 2025.

Supplier has shipment ready to go and asks for bank tracking details for fund transfer.

A lot of excuses, but no transfer details provided.

Then, on April 17 BRH Governor Gabriel tells DGPNH Rameau Normil funds are not yet transferred, but will go immediately. Still no transfer tracking details provided and supplier is tired of the false information – and no real belief that funds actually in the pipeline – ships packed material to the Ukraine.

Transferred funds finally arrive in American supplier’s account April 22, 2025 and process started again.

Pallets of ammunition, sitting on warehouse floor, ready for normal transport.

AMERIJET requires ammunition to be packaged in accordance with FAA HAZMAT Regulations so each pallet has to be broken down and each of the 3700 cases wrapped, labeled, photographed and repacked on pallets after which they are inspected by Freight Forwarder and Customs who approve them for flight.

The supplier has brought in extra staff to speed things along.

Once properly HAZMAT approved AMERIJET will fly ammunition to Haiti.

EVERYONE REALIZES THE EMERGENCY FACED BY HAITI/PNH BUT THERE IS NO WAY TO SPEED THINGS UP ANY MORE THAN IS NOW HAPPENING THE SHIPMENT WILL FLY AT THE EARLIEST POSSIBLE MOMENT. THE SCREW UP, AND DELAY, WAS CREATED BY BRH HANDLING OF THE TRANSFER.