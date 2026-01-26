AI Translation for French document CALLING FOR NATIONAL DIALOGUE

This is the Gemini AI translation of this page. Please forgive any awkward syntax or grammatical errors

“Can you translate this and provide me a version with the same typesetting, but in the English language please? “

Query successful

This document is a formal political call to action from several Haitian political coalitions. Given the high-stakes language regarding the “institutional chaos” and the upcoming February 7 deadline, I’ve maintained the solemn and urgent tone of the original French.

CALL FOR A NATIONAL CONCERTATION TABLE.

<u>THE SIGNATORIES OF THE COMMITMENT PROTOCOL OF JANUARY 14, 2026,</u> <u>ALARMED BY THE AGGRAVATION OF INSTITUTIONAL CHAOS.</u>

Pétion-ville, January 22, 2026. We, The Grand Bloc du Peuple (GBP), Opposition Plurielle, Initiative du 24 avril 2025, Accord Karibe, DEHFI and MP-18, Groups, Regroupings, and Political Parties, signatories of the Commitment Protocol of January 14, 2026, launch a solemn cry of alarm before the accelerated decomposition of the State. Fifteen days from the consensual deadline of February 7, Haiti is sinking into a zone of major turbulence that threatens to annihilate the last vestiges of national stability.

We fear the devastating consequences of the open conflict persisting between the Transitional Presidential Council (CPT) and its Government. This standoff has reached an unprecedented level of toxicity that reinforces instability at the summit of the Executive, and these internal quarrels offer an unhoped-for respite to criminal forces. Such disorder in political command deals a severe blow to national security.

We measure with dread the risks of a total collapse of the transitional framework. We understand that the living forces of the nation can no longer remain simple spectators of this “theater of bad taste” while the fatherland is dying.

Faced with the imminence of February 7, 2026, the date on which the mandate of the CPT ends irrevocably without the possibility of extension, the hour is for rescue.

We renew our appeal to all engaged political blocs and vital sectors of the nation to:

Pursue and intensify the talks already underway in order to reach a majority of reason.

Urgetly set up a Concertation Table to validate a sovereign Haitian Solution .

to validate a . Establish a public service governance capable of ensuring the continuity of the State following February 7 and avoiding a catastrophic political vacuum.

The Haitian people have suffered too much from incompetence and clan struggles. We call for patriotism and self-transcendence so that February 7 is not the day of chaos, but that of a great national awakening.

For the Signatories of the Commitment Protocol: