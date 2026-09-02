A new book that started in Haiti and went global

This book, which you can pre order now from Amazon, is fundamentally about agriculture. But I think you will find the story interesting as it winds its way from Johnny Carson and The Tonight Show through to fractal geometry; from Buckingham Palace to rubber farms in Thailand; and from ancient traditional wisdom to my great-great-uncle’s trail from Saskatchewan to the Paraguayan wilderness. Along the way I introduce a new approach to agriculture that is built on spiritual principles drawn from the Bahá’í Faith, treating them not as doctrine, but as open source foundational truths anyone can test, adapt, and build on. Because regenerative agriculture can’t rely on better farm practices alone; it needs a revolution grounded in core truths capable of holding the movement together across cultures, continents and generations. Early readers have described Whole Earth Farming as “globally ambitious and humanly grounded in equal measure,” “a powerful reframing of the challenges we face and a hopeful roadmap for the future,” and “the book I’ll hand to anyone who asks what regenerative agriculture is actually for.” These readers include José Andrés from World Central Kitchen, and President Bill Clinton, who wrote “It’s been an honor to work with and learn from smallholder farmers around the world, and to see up close the ways they restore their land, sustain their communities, and build a better future for us all. Hugh Locke’s efforts with the Smallholder Farmers Alliance have been nothing short of extraordinary – and in Whole Earth Farming, he shares the lessons he’s learned with both rigorous evidence and genuine humanity.” Two other ways to get the book: if you happen to be in Ossining, NY on September 15th or New York City on September 24th, I would be delighted if you could join me for either of these two bookstore events: