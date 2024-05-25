US missionaries – A message from friends

Words seem empty right now…Our hearts are broken. This is the hardest thing we have ever done.

We’re grieving, but we want Davy and Natalie’s story to be told because it deserves to be told.

They were the perfect example of a life of putting others before self. A life of loving people so deeply that you would give your life for them even if some of them were full of hate. This level of selflessness is so rare to see especially in young people their age.

They loved Haiti, it was their heart. The first time Natalie visited she came back and said “I fell in Love with Haiti!” That love and devotion and determination defined them and their actions. Their sacrificial lives will live on for generations. Pray for us we need strength and pray for the Lloyd family as well.

https://x.com/BenBakerMO/status/1794133674872422585