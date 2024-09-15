24 killed in Haiti fuel tanker explosion

BBC-

Twenty-four people have been killed in Haiti after a fuel tanker exploded, according to local authorities.

Dozens more people have been left seriously injured – some suffering burns to 80% of their bodies, according to Haitian Prime Minister Garry Coville.

The incident happened on Saturday near the commune of Miragoane, about 100km (60 miles) west from the capital Port-au-Prince.

According to media reports, the tanker collided with another vehicle and began leaking fuel onto the road. The explosion happened as people were rushing to collect the spilt fuel.