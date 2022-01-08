UNPOL & MINISTRY OF FINANCE BLOCK EQUIPPING PNH AS SECURITY SITUATION IMPLODES!!!

When present DG PNG endeavored to acquire handguns for December 17, 2021 PNH graduation class, a UNIPOL representative informed Prime Minister Henry that GLOCKS were no good – the PNH should acquire TAURUS,
The UNPOL guy would later tell the Prime Minister that the PNH had enough handguns in inventory and did not need to acquire any for the December 17 class..
First of all. The GLOCK is recognized as the world’s preeminent handgun.
Secondly, the world recognizes the Taurus as one of the world’s worst weapons in quality.
And – finally – the PNH didn’t have any handguns in inventory –so the December 17 Graduation Class graduated without any weapon, not even a slingshot or baseball bat!!
Almost a month later and the situation has not been corrected!!.
There are ongoing pressures to create another United Nations mission to Haiti due to the degenerating security situation; A situation the UNPOL guy is doing his best to exacerbate.
Before anyone considers another incompetent UN effort they should read –
At one point the author tells of a UNPOL officer who couldn’t speak English, French, Creole, or Spanish. He had someone who spoke English take his interview over the phone. He was accepted. When he arrived, they discovered he only spoke Arabic, but they kept him on staff.
BACK TO THE MAIN PROBLEM: IGNORE THE CRIMINAL UN MOTIVATION AND GET FINANCE TO RELEASE FUNDS FOR PNH. BUY SLINGSHOTS, BASEBALL BATS, OR GLOCKS