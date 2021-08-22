JUST WHAT HAITI NEEDS – ANOTHER POLITICAL PARTY

August 22, 2021
Haitian political parties have better reproductive capabilities than the legendary rabbit.
It takes 2 rabbits to get more.
In Haiti it doesn’t take anything to get more political parties.
The official count was 118 last week. However, someone told me there was actually something like 283.
This morning I woke up and we have another embryonic political group- the AJCA – “Avek Jezi Nou Kapab Chanje Ayiti.”
With this type of community spirit, there is little hope of anyone combining forces to save Haiti.